Marilyn Jo Ann Parker, 86 of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Parkside Manor in Columbia, Missouri.
She was born on November 7, 1934, in Sullivan, Illinois, to the late Joel and Grace (Lacey) Henderson. She married David Parker in 1957 and soon moved to Memphis, Missouri, where they made their home for more than 35 years. In 1989 they then made Columbia their home. Marilyn began her work career as a bank teller and then worked as an Administrative Associate for the manager of J.C. Penney, retiring after 16 years. She enjoyed sewing and crafts (especially making teddy bears), bowling, dancing, baking, playing cards, and coffee.
She will be missed by her brother: Dale Henderson of Illinois; her sons: Martin Parker of Memphis, MO, James David (Christine) of Memphis, MO; daughter: Valerie (Dan Ludwig) of Milton, Iowa; son: Rob (Constance) of Columbia, MO; grandchildren: Josh (Sarah), Kyle (Liz), Phillip, Michelle (Jeff Hamann), Colin, Logan, Kelsey, Taylor, and Casey; great-grandchildren: Jakob (Angel) Abby, Mya, Jeremy, Rueben, Veronica, and Aurelia; and a great, great granddaughter Akira.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, David, a son: Adam; her parents: Joel and Grace; her brothers: Harland Henderson, Lowell Henderson, Carl Henderson, and sister: Dorothy Jones.
There will not be services at this time.We would like to do a celebration of life at a later date, not yet determined. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the family c/o Robert Parker, 1401 Shannon Place, Columbia, Missouri 65203.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St. Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.