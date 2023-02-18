Marilyn Jones Andre, 73, passed away suddenly at home on February 9, 2023. She was born in Columbia, Missouri to Robert Taylor (Bob) Jones and Kathryn Saphronia [Stegner] Jones.
Marilyn dedicated her life to education, teaching in the Columbia Public Schools at Lee Expressive Arts Elementary for 41 years. She belonged to the Boone County Retired Teachers Association (BRTA) and was a member of the Fortnightly Club.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Paul Andre of Columbia, MO, her son Mark Alan Andre and fiancé Heather Cipu of Washington, DC, her daughter Kaitlyn Andre and her grandson Elvis Arnold both of Columbia, MO.
The family is planning a memorial celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the BRTA Scholarship Fund or the Fortnightly Scholarship Fund.