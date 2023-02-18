Marilyn Jones Andre, 73, passed away suddenly at home on February 9, 2023. She was born in Columbia, Missouri to Robert Taylor (Bob) Jones and Kathryn Saphronia [Stegner] Jones.

Marilyn dedicated her life to education, teaching in the Columbia Public Schools at Lee Expressive Arts Elementary for 41 years. She belonged to the Boone County Retired Teachers Association (BRTA) and was a member of the Fortnightly Club.

