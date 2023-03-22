Marilyn Jones Andre, 73, passed away suddenly at home on February 9, 2023. She was born in Columbia, Missouri to Robert Talyor (Bob) Jones and Kathryn Saphronia [Stegner] Jones.
Marilyn dedicated her life to education, teaching in the Columbia Public Schools at Lee Expressive Arts Elementary for 41 years. She belonged to the Boone County Retired Teachers Association (BRTA) and was a member of the Fortnightly Club.
Throughout each of her 73 years, Marilyn was a steadfast, supportive, and devoted friend to everyone she knew. She was a constant source of light and support to her husband, children, and grandson. She was a cheerleader in times of triumph, and a shoulder to cry on in times of pain. Marilyn radiated joy. The resounding sentiment shared about Marilyn was that when anyone needed her, she was always there.
Marilyn is survived by the love of her life, Paul Andre of Columbia, MO, her son Mark Alan Andre and fiance Heather Cipu of Washington, DC, her daughter Kaitlyn Andre and her beloved grandson Elvis Arnold both of Columbia, MO.
A public memorial will be held March 25, 2023 at 1:00 at The Atrium in downtown Columbia. The family invites all who knew her to join them in celebrating her illustrious life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the BRTA Scholarship Fund or the Fortnightly Scholarship Fund.