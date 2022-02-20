Marilyn Miller Young, 91, of rural Fayette, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. She was born November 21, 1930, in St. Louis to Senator Roy D. Miller and Nelle Cogle Miller. Marilyn’s family made Columbia their permanent home when she was in elementary school. Marilyn was named Homecoming Queen at Hickman High School, graduating in 1948. She received an associate’s degree in 1950 from Stephens College, then transferred to the University of Missouri where she was a member of her beloved Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and received a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising in 1952.
Marilyn met the love of her life, Robert Overton Young, in 1949 at the Missouri State Fair. They married on August 31, 1952, at First Christian Church in Columbia. They moved to Kirksville in 1953 when Bob received a commission as 2nd Lt in the Air Force, serving as an aircraft controller. Upon Bob’s release from active duty in 1955, the couple relocated to a family farm northeast of Fayette where they raised their family. They remained completely devoted to each other for more than 67 years until Bob’s death on January 10, 2020.
Upon moving to Fayette, Marilyn attended Central Methodist College, obtaining a degree in education. She created the home economics program at Clark Middle School and taught at Fayette High School, retiring after 20 years. She had a second career as travel director for Commercial Trust Co. in Fayette and Callaway Bank in both Fulton and Columbia. Together, Bob and Marilyn led groups on trips all over the world and travelled extensively due to Bob’s involvement in Lions Club. They enjoyed these years immensely, making many friends and memories along the way.
Marilyn was an active volunteer in many capacities, serving as Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout leader to being named the first woman to serve on the Missouri Lions Eye Research Foundation board of directors. She served on the advisory board for Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and was a long-time member of Kappa Alpha Theta advisory board and corporation board. For multiple decades, Marilyn was a member of Linn Memorial United Methodist Women, UMW Lydia Circle, LTS Club, Couples Club and two local bridge clubs.
Marilyn is survived by three children: Rob Young and wife, Nan, of Fayette; Mindy Young of Columbia; and Lindsay Young Lopez and husband, Robert Bennett, of Columbia; four grandchildren, Sam Young, Elizabeth Bennett, Ben Lopez and Kate Lopez. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Young; an infant daughter, Dawn; sister, Mary Frances Brightwell; brother, Dr. LeRoy Miller; and son-in-law, Anthony Lopez.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Linn Memorial Methodist Church in Fayette with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and funeral at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, it was Marilyn’s wish that memorial contributions be directed to the Bob and Marilyn Young Legacy Fund at Ashland Cemetery. Located south of Fayette, historic Ashland Cemetery is the final resting place for generations of families with connections to Howard County. Contributions may be mailed to: Richard Baskett, President, Ashland Cemetery Association, 5474 Bittergreen Lane, Columbia, MO 65202.