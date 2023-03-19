Marjo Price, nee Margaret Johanna Langrell, died peacefully at home at the age of ninety-five, surrounded by family and loved ones, on March 10, 2023. Burial services will be private at the family plot in Columbia Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held later.

She was born July 24, l927, in Marshfield, Oregon, the only daughter of Inez Margaret Johnson and Albert Isaac Langrell. She attended public school, graduating with honors from Marshfield High School in 1945. She became president of the senior class, because all the boys had gone to World War II, thus breaking the glass ceiling early. She was a third generation Swede, her grandfather coming from Sweden and then by wagon train into the Oregon Territory. He said they would learn and speak English since they were citizens of this new country.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you