When she died on January 15, 2023, Marjorie Bedrick Tarkow had lived 76 years. Born on November 14, 1946, in Urbana, IL, she grew up in Crawfordsville, IN, where her father was a professor at Wabash College and her mother a secretary for the College. Her parents spent more than 20 summers at National Music Camp in Interlochen, MI, where Margie and sister Judy studied piano and dance.
Margie graduated from Crawfordsville High School, and then attended Pembroke College (now part of Brown University) in Providence, RI, close to numerous cousins and other family members. Graduating Phi Beta Kappa and second in her class, and especially proud of her years with Brown’s all-female a capella singing group (Chattertocks), Margie then enrolled in the Department of Classical Studies at the University of Michigan where she met a fellow graduate student, two years her senior.
In 1970, less than two weeks after getting married in Crawfordsville, Margie and Ted began what would become 50+ years in Columbia, MO, where Ted began his responsibilities in the Department of Classical Studies at Mizzou. A quiet, Midwestern town, it had then (as it does now) dozens of attractions which kept them there over the years. Margie joined the faculty of Stephens College, where she taught philosophy, classics, and women studies for a dozen years. She then entered the Mizzou Law School in 1981, spending summers interning for the Boone County Juvenile Court and a private firm in town.
Her abilities landed a clerkship in St. Louis with the Honorable Robert J. Crist, which helped begin strong friendships that lasted over the years. A few years’ work with supportive attorneys in Columbia after she returned from St. Louis preceded a quarter century of private practice on her own. Specializing in labor and employment law, she helped a wide and diverse array of clients – women, African Americans, immigrants – in a range of cases that helped people lead better lives. On the national scene, she was very active with NELA (the National Employment Lawyers Association) and on the local scene with the local Humane Society.
A devoted daughter, Margie and Ted took care of her ailing mother for many years when the tyranny of old-age dementia took its toll. During these years, Margie spent more and more time with neighbors, extended family, dogs, and music.
For over fifty years, Margie also struggled with numerous medical issues. But through it all, Margie remained focused on good causes. Her family acknowledges with gratitude the care she received from doctors and others.
Margie was predeceased by her parents and by her sister, Judy. In addition to Ted, survivors include her nephew David Connolly (of Palo Alto, CA), her nieces Debbie Youngblood (Newton, MA) and Shoshanah Tarkow (New York, NY); her sister-in- law Janine Tarkow (San Diego, CA); and numerous cousins, both on her side of the family and on Ted’s. Chuck Dreiling and Alyssa Jordan were instrumental in attending to her in her final years, and well merit family gratitude.
In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated, with ashes to be interred in the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation North Cemetery. Margie requested no memorial service, and the family will honor her wishes. Rather, she hopes her many friends will find a good reason to enjoy some gefilte fish, listen to Barbra Streisand and Harry Belafonte concerts, watch Mary Tyler Moore reruns, take rescue dogs for nice walks, and read, in Latin or English, Lucretius’ On the Nature of Things.