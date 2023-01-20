When she died on January 15, 2023, Marjorie Bedrick Tarkow had lived 76 years. Born on November 14, 1946, in Urbana, IL, she grew up in Crawfordsville, IN, where her father was a professor at Wabash College and her mother a secretary for the College. Her parents spent more than 20 summers at National Music Camp in Interlochen, MI, where Margie and sister Judy studied piano and dance.

Margie graduated from Crawfordsville High School, and then attended Pembroke College (now part of Brown University) in Providence, RI, close to numerous cousins and other family members. Graduating Phi Beta Kappa and second in her class, and especially proud of her years with Brown’s all-female a capella singing group (Chattertocks), Margie then enrolled in the Department of Classical Studies at the University of Michigan where she met a fellow graduate student, two years her senior.

