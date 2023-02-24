Mark Allen Foreman, 91, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Columbia, MO. Mark was born May 24, 1931 to Josephine (Zimmerman) and Daniel Ernest Foreman at their family farm. The small livestock and poultry farm was in Adams County, South of Decatur in NE Indiana, and this is where Mark and older brother, Howard, grew up.

Mark attended Senior High School in Decatur, IN. Mark then attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN where he majored and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Agriculture Economics.

