Mark Christopher Smith, formerly of Middletown, NY passed unexpectedly October 6, 2021, Columbia, MO. He graduated Middletown High, Orange County Community College and Chiropractic Medicine at Cleveland University, Kansas City. He practiced Chiropractic Medicine Newark, Delaware. Mark loved golf, skiing, the beach, Scrabble and Poker. He was a Christian with a great sense of humor who loved helping and making people laugh with his funny jokes. He is preceded in death by parents: Margaret and Howell Smith, brother, David. He is survived by brothers Edward, Robert, Paul, John, sister Ellen Schlie, nieces, nephews and their families.
Mark Christopher Smith, July 17, 1963 — Oct. 6, 2021
- Submitted by family
