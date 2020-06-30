Mark E. Schultz, 63, of Sturgeon, died on Friday, June 26, 2020.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 – 3 p.m., Friday, July 3, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel followed by a celebration of life service at 3 p.m.

Mark was born on July 25, 1956, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Eugene Donald and Carman Dee Nisbet Schultz, who preceded him in death. On Sept. 27, 1980, he married Susan Monroe in Columbia. He was a 1974 graduate of Hickman High School.

He graduated from the University of Kansas, majoring in architecture, fulfilling his childhood desire to become an architect. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects and truly enjoyed his profession as an architect. Mark loved working and instilled his work ethnic in his sons. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Mark is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Kyle Schultz (Taylor) and Patrick Schultz; siblings, Patty Alfermann , Ann Schultz (Mike Komen) and Mike Schultz ; and five grandchildren, Samuel, Brenden, Alex, Zoey and Tyler.

Memorial contributions are suggested to be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.

