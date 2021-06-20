Mark Derryl Schake, of Mililani, HI, formerly of Columbia, passed away on February 21, 2021, from injuries sustained during a bicycle accident.
Mark was the firstborn of Derryl and Lynette (Lamb) Schake, on March 4th, 1964. He was a 1982 graduate of Hickman High, and then accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point. He graduated near the top of his class in 1986.
While serving as a 1LT, Mark was medically retired due to a hand injury on active duty. He joined the staff of the Navigators (military ministry) right after leaving the Army in 1990. He met his wife, Molly, in Colorado Springs, and they were married in 1992.
Mark and his family spent their lives ministering to military servicemen and women in Colorado, New York and Hawaii, including West Point. Mark’s love for Christ and his deep heart for those who didn’t yet know Christ has always motivated him.
Mark had become an experienced cyclist in Hawaii, but little did we know on that particular Sunday, he would “ride on Home!” He is deeply missed by many. Aloha ‘Oe, Mark!
Mark is survived by his wife, Molly and children Emily Schake, Wendy (Schake) Lyons, son-in-law Daniel Lyons, Nathan Schake and Brooke Schake. Also, siblings and their spouses, Paul and Melissa Schake, Victor and Laura (Schake) Bowles, Trent and Heather Schake, Eric and Kerri (Schake) Anderson and Caleb and Sarah (Schake) Moore, all of Missouri. Also, brother-in-law Chad and Therra (Ebwe) Weinberg of Alexandria, VA and mother-in-law Joanna Weinberg of Scotts, MI, and including 31 nieces and nephews, and 12 great nieces and nephews!
Mark has been laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
A memorial service is scheduled at Rocky Fork Fellowship, 12095 N Route B, Hallsville, at 11AM (CDT) on July 3, 2021.