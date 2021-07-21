Marlene Marie Duffield, 81, of Columbia, Missouri passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Visitation services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday July 23, 2021, at the Newman Center in Columbia. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. at the church following the visitation services. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery following the funeral services. She was born March 6, 1940, in Leavenworth, KS to the late Thomas L. Murray and Mary E. Murray. Marlene attended Immaculate High School in Leavenworth, KS, and graduated in 1958. She married Roger C. Duffield in 1960, who passed away on July 15, 2013. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Stephens College in 1981. Before retirement, she worked for Stephens College and the University of Missouri in various positions, including management. Marlene’s hobbies included Fortnightly Gourmand Club, bridge, quilting, and she had a true talent for gardening. She was especially proud when she received yard of the month. Later in life, Marlene volunteered at the Newman Center as a greeter and eucharistic minister. She is survived by her children, Roger Duffield, Jr. of Harrisburg, Bryan Duffield of Columbia, Alicia Duffield-Creighton (Chris) of Plano, Texas, and Renee Slusher (Chris) of Columbia; and grandchildren Andrew, Caroline, Grant, Nicholas, and Kayla. Memorial contributions may be made to the Newman Center, 602 Turner Ave, Columbia, Mo 65201. Online condolences may be left at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
Marlene Marie Duffield, July 17, 2021 — March 3, 1940
- Submitted by Funeral Home
