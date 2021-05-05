Martha went to be with the Lord after battling cancer. She lived in Columbia since 1961. She trained and showed American Saddlebred horses and was an avid animal lover. She worked for the University Medical Center retiring in 1999. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Chaney, and her parents, Oren and Louise Luke. She is succeeded by her brother, Bob Luke and family. Martha leaves many cherished friends.

