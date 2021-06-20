Marty Taylor (born Mary Martha French) peacefully passed away in her sleep on June 5, 2021, at the age of 95. She was in the loving care of Blake and Jennifer TaylorMixon at their home in Alger, Washington, where she lived for the last year of her life.
Marty was born on April 17, 1926 in Edgerton, Missouri. She attended Smithville High School and later went to Central Business College in Kansas City, Missouri. She married Alvin Robb (Al) Taylor on June 2, 1946 and they were happily married for 70 years. Al passed away on Sept 7, 2016. After marriage they moved to Columbia, Missouri, where Al worked for MFA Insurance (later Shelter Insurance) and Marty raised their three children. She later worked for several years in the Athletic Ticket Office of the University of Missouri. Marty and Al were Charter Members of Broadway Christian Church where they remained active and made many close and lasting friendships. Marty was also active in her community—Parent Teacher Association, 4-H leadership, Senior Games, and the Boone County Fair. Marty and Al delivered Meals on Wheels in Columbia for over 18 years.
Marty is survived by daughter Lynne Taylor Fahnestalk (husband Steve Fahnestalk), son Chris Taylor, son Blake TaylorMixon (wife Jennifer TaylorMixon), and sister Margaret Little; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren plus numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Marty was cheerful, kind, and caring. She was eager to learn new things even when she knew she had little time left. She loved flowers. She loved the color red. She loved birds, especially cardinals. Marty always had a smile, was always ready to go for a drive, and she was always up for a good joke. She will be sorely missed.
The family asks that donations be made to Meals on Wheels in her memory.