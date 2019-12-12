Marvin Gilbert Porter, 82, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s.
Gilbert was born Dec. 4, 1937, in St Paul’s Hospital in Dallas, Texas, to Marvin H. Porter and Rosalie (Black) Porter. Gilbert was preceded in death by his wife, Georgeanne B. Porter (2017), and his parents, Marvin and Rosalie.
Gilbert was a warehouseman in the United States Marine Corps from 1957-59, stationed in San Francisco. After separating from the Marine Corps, he then attended North Texas State College in Denton, where he received his bachelor’s degree in English in 1961 and master’s in 1962. He taught at the University of Oregon from 1962-64, the University of Houston from 1964-66 and then the University of Oregon again from 1967-1971, where he received his doctorate in 1969.
Gilbert and Georgeanne were married in Portland, Oregon, on March 20, 1971, and that same year moved to Columbia, Missouri, to teach in the English department at the University of Missouri. Gilbert penned many articles, professional papers and books during his tenure and also took sabbatical to teach American literature at the University of Niš in Yugoslavia from 1977-78. Upon his retirement in 2007, he was the director of the general education program at MU and taught honors classes in the English department.
Upon retirement, Gilbert and Georgeanne moved back to Eugene, Oregon, where they built their dream home not far from the McKenzie River. They enjoyed their time reading Kesey, Bellow, Updike, Williams and Arthur Miller, traveling, fly-fishing and visiting with friends up and down the river.
Gilbert leaves his son, Phillip Porter, and wife, Jeanette (Spencer); grandsons Casey, Kyle and Corey; granddaughters Ashley and Heather; and six great-grandchildren, Ava, Elijah, Samuel, Ella, Isaack and Lyric. He is survived by his brother, W.A. Skipper Porter, and his wife, Biddie (Austin, TX), their son, Brent, and daughter, Paige, with husband Justin; his sister, Brenda R. Bullard, (Houston) and her sons, Jacob, Zachary and Joshua; and his nephew, Chris Kelley, and his daughter, Lauren.
Long known for his powerful smile, grand laugh, lyrical jokes, caring soul, kind words and attention to the love of his life, Georgeanne, Gilbert was the consummate model Southern gentleman.
A private celebration of life will be held in the McKenzie River, Oregon, area at a later date.
