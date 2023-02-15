Marvin Blakemore, 81, passed away on February 13th, 2023, in his home in Columbia, MO. He was born November 23, 1941, in Kansas City, Kansas, but the family moved to the Columbia are shortly thereafter. He was a graduate of Hickman High School and the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in economics. After graduation he fulfilled his military obligation with the Army and returned to his hometown, Columbia. He was well known in the real estate profession as a home builder and loan officer. He loved to hunt and travel we’d like to think he is hiking in heaven now.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Erica Blakemore: daughter Genny and husband Mark Schooley, and their children; Allison and Abigail; son Darron Blakemore and longtime friend Tina Lashley; Melissa and Greg Hagen and children Matthew and Claudia; Leslie and Norman Cook and children Wilson Ureta, Natalie Cook, Nathaniel Cook, and Jacob Cook; John and Melissa Fisher and children Jackson and Anderson; sister Sybl Blakemore Slaughter; niece Jennifer DeHaan, nephews George Slaughter, Blake Slaughter and their families.