Mary Alice Cervinka, 95, of Columbia, passed away at 10:32 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center. Born on January 23, 1927 in Seymour, Iowa, she was the youngest of five daughters of the late Glenn and Calla Rose (Henderson) Riggs.
Mary graduated from Seymour High School in Seymour, Iowa. She graduated from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing, and also attended the University of Missouri.
She married Fred Cervinka on December 31, 1949 in Seymour, Iowa.
Mary career included medical coding. She was a staff nurse at the Cancer Research Center, Noyes Hospital, The University of Missouri Hospital, the University of Missouri Student Health. She was the Director of Student Health at Columbia College. She was vice president of the family-owned business, Heart of Missouri Enterprises, Inc. and served as the Office Manager.
She and Fred traveled all over the United States and spent 5 weeks in the Czech Republic in 1996. Mary was a woman of great faith! She expressed love through kindness, compassion and food. She found beauty in nature, family, and friends. She adored her church family and her Lenoir Woods family. She avidly followed Iowa State University and University of Missouri sports. She enjoyed reading, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She brought her family so much joy! Just six months ago she was teaching one of her great-grandchildren to play the piano.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Carolyn (David) Richardson of Castle Pines, Colorado; sister Irma Hunsinger of Orange, California; daughter-in-law Darlene Cervinka of Stillwell, Kansas; grandchildren: Erik (Erin) Blessman, Christy (Matthew) Short, April (Peter) Bridgwood; 6 great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Fred Cervinka, her parents, her son Fred Mitchell; sisters: Eleanor Holder-McKeenan, Leila Niday, and Lucille Patterson.
Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Olivet Christian Church, 1991 S. Olivet Road, Columbia, Missouri 65201. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Knights of Pythias Cemetery on Highway H in Farmington, Missouri.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Olivet Christian Church, 1991 S. Olivet Road, Columbia, Missouri 65201 or Lenoir Benevolent Care Fund, c/o Ron Freiburghaus, 3710 Lenoir Street, Columbia, Missouri 65201.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com