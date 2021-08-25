Mary Alice Nielson was born to the late Charles Raymond Sample and Mary Gladys Furnald on February 4, 1942 in Laurens, Iowa. She departed this earthly life on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Mary received her education from Albert City High School and Iowa Central Community College. She worked as a book-keeper at Mid-City Lumber and the University of Missouri. She enjoyed reading various books and caring for her animals. Mary’s love extended beyond her immediate family and throughout the Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; Charles and Mary, brother; Richard Sample and two sons; Scott and Jason.
Mary is survived by her husband Paul Nielson; sisters Charlotte and Susan; brother Richard; step-daughter Amy Halder; grandchildren Amanda and Casey as well as many nieces, nephews, and adopted family.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Riggs Church in Sturgeon, MO on Saturday, August 28 from 12pm - 4pm. Lunch will be served followed by prayer at 1pm and committal service at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Riggs Cemetery Fund and the Central Missouri Human Society.