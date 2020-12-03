Mary Ann Tveitnes, 90, of Columbia passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at Boone Hospital. A private family service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mary Ann was born Nov. 4, 1930, in Centerview, the daughter of Theodore L. Feldman and Lucile H. Lockard. When she was four years old, her mother died and her father married Lucile’s sister, Mary. They went on to raise the children together on a farm in Centerview. Mary Ann graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in St. Louis, where she met Gerald Tveitnes. They were married Jan. 23, 1954, and celebrated their 66th anniversary earlier this year.
Mary Ann was a registered nurse with Boone Hospital Center for 32 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed tending to her beautiful roses and flowers. She loved feeding and watching the birds that made their home in her yard. Mary Ann was kind, caring and nurturing. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Gerald, she is survived by her sons, James (Marjorie) Tveitnes, Timothy (Katherine) Tveitnes, Richard (Robin) Tveitnes; siblings Harry Lee (Judy) Feldman and Henry (Sue) Feldman; one sister-in-law, Shirley Feldman; seven grandchildren, Russell (Jennifer) Tveitnes, Andrew (Erica) Tveitnes, Brian (Jennifer) Tveitnes, Michael (KC) Tveitnes, Christian Tveitnes, Erin (Travis) Snelling and Allison (Derek) Clifton; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Rebecca Ann Tveitnes; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Louis (Margaret) Feldman, Ted (Jane) Feldman and Richard Feldman.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Sacred Heart Catholic Church.