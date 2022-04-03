Mary Annette Ryan, the only daughter of Edwin and Ida Ryan, was born on June 15, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri and died on March 21, 2022 with her family in Florida. Mary had one older brother, Don, who preceded her in death.
She attended elementary and high school at Mallinkrodt in St. Louis. She graduated from Saint Louis University with a bachelor’s degree in history and then went to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she first obtained a master’s degree in political science and history degree followed by a master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Illinois, which led to her lifelong career as an academic librarian in the University of Missouri’s Ellis Library in Columbia, MO.
She became an Undergraduate Reference Librarian in February, 1972 and later became Head of the Undergraduate Library, and then, Head of Ellis Reference Services where she retired after 43 years of service.
Mary had previously worked in a civilian role for the US Army and while in college, she worked at the MUNY Opera in Forest Park in St. Louis renting opera glasses to the patrons. She loved that job because she attended all of the musicals and could sing every word because she heard them every night.
While she was in 6th grade, she and her friend, Joann Gambaro, attended Camp Wyman with students from another elementary school in the area. They practiced skills learned in school, which included weather reporting. Mary became an expert in cloud formations which she remembered long into adulthood.
She was a good tennis player, having been taught by her brother at an early age. She also played softball in elementary school and could hit the softball better than most of the other players on the team.
An avid reader, Mary followed new books, book groups and authors. She often discussed these topics with friends and colleagues who highly valued her recommendations. Mary also loved to travel. Her favorite destination was Ireland where she went three times.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joeann Ryan, and her nephews—Jim, Patrick, Gary and John Ryan.
She is also survived by lifelong friends and colleagues who were also her family.
A memorial service will be held in Clearview, Florida, in April.
Donations in memory of Mary are suggested to the Daniel Boone Regional Library Foundation.
DBRL Foundation
P.O. Box 7113
Columbia, MO 65205