Mary Belle Streit, 77, of Millersburg passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
She was born July 10, 1943, in Sedalia to Leonard and Edna (Eichholz) Sigman.
Mary Belle is survived by her son, Matthew Streit, and his wife, Susan; a daughter, Cindy Baumgartner, and her husband, Michael; two grandchildren, Casey and Cody Baumgartner; a brother, Leonard Sigman, and his wife, LeAnna; three nieces, Loriann, Jessica and Anna Sigman; and a nephew, Charlie Sigman.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.