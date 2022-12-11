Mary Catherine Neely, age 95, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on December 3, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 2, 1927 in Fort Smith, Arkansas; a daughter of George Wiley and Floy McAdams Wiley. She was united in marriage to James Oliver Neely on June 24, 1956 and he preceded her in death.

Mary worked for years at Wards Manufacturing in Arkansas but spent most of her time being a mother and wife. Mary never met a stranger and would talk to anyone making them feel like the most important person in the room. She always saw the needs of others and was the first to help when she could. She had a special place in her heart for Veteran’s families having been a military wife for years. Her biggest love was her family, and she always made sure everyone had a warm coat for the winter because “Jack Frost is coming!”.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you