Mary Catherine Neely, age 95, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on December 3, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 2, 1927 in Fort Smith, Arkansas; a daughter of George Wiley and Floy McAdams Wiley. She was united in marriage to James Oliver Neely on June 24, 1956 and he preceded her in death.
Mary worked for years at Wards Manufacturing in Arkansas but spent most of her time being a mother and wife. Mary never met a stranger and would talk to anyone making them feel like the most important person in the room. She always saw the needs of others and was the first to help when she could. She had a special place in her heart for Veteran’s families having been a military wife for years. Her biggest love was her family, and she always made sure everyone had a warm coat for the winter because “Jack Frost is coming!”.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Louise Davis (Charles) of Jefferson City, Susan Rumsey (David) of Columbia; a son, John Merle Jones (Iris) of Columbia; Daughter-in-Law April Jones of Denver CO; nephew Richard Duncan of Fort Smith AR; niece Lyra Duncan of Fort Smith AR; cousin Betty Vandergriff of Fort Smith AR ; Grandchildren Jennifer Coffey (Doug), Jami Winstead(David), David James Brown, Jaclyn Ousley (Matthew), Elizabeth Bachmann, Sheri Moore (Brian),Andrew Hester, Alma Lahnum, Jessica Ramirez, Melissa Lahnum and Jeremy Jones. Mary was also blessed with 13 Great Grand Children who will also miss her dearly. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Oliver, son Larry Don Jones and sister Mildred Duncan.
A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
A Celebration of life will be at 2:00 on December 18th at Fairview United Methodist Church.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Mobility Worldwide, 503 E. Nifong, Ste H, #186, Columbia MO 65201 or Fairview United Methodist Church, 3200 Chapel Hill Road, Columbia, MO 65203.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.