Mary Charlene Davis went to be with the our Lord on Nov. 2, 2020, peacefully at home.
“Charlene” was born on Feb. 6, 1935, in the Bootheel of Missouri to George and Ester Braddy. She had two brothers, Duke and Tim Braddy of St. Louis. Charlene met and in three weeks married her husband Garried “Dean” Davis, a marriage that lasted almost 50 years. They had five children: Brenda, Garried, Teri, Greg and Sue.
She is proceeded in death by her father; mother; brother Duke; husband Dean Davis and sons Greg and Garried Davis. She is survived by brother Tim Braddy (Sandy) of St. Louis; daughters Brenda Righter of Columbia, Teri Kaleita (Jack) of Orlando, Florida, and Sue Conrad (Jeff Hoover) of Columbia; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
Charlene loved to be with and work with children, whether they were her own or the children of the neighborhood. She spent decades working with the children at her church, True Life Apostolic Chruch. Charlene had a love for the Lord that showed in everything she did. She has been a beautiful example to generations. She will be missed everyday.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Nov. 9 at True Life Apostolic Chruch, 211 Benton St. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Nilson Funeral Home.