Mary Crocker Hoffman, 98, of Columbia died May 14, 2020.
Mary was born April 8, 1922, in Chicago, the daughter of Frank and Alice (Ullery) Crocker. She graduated from Stephens College and the MU with a degree in business administration. On Oct. 29, 1943, she married Alfred John Hoffman , who preceded her in death.
Survivors include four children: Frances Washington (William), Alfred John Hoffman (Suzanne), Mary Kosar and Barbara Myers; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mary was a dedicated member/alumna of Delta Gamma sorority for 78 years and served on the Mu Chapter House Corporation and as chapter advisor for over 40 years. She was active in the community. She served as president of the local American Cancer Society and as a member of the United Way Board and the Constance Emig Circle of King’s Daughters.
Mary spent 80 summers at her beloved Burt Lake, Michigan, cottage. She loved sitting on the porch and overlooking the lake while being surrounded by friends and family and enjoying conversation and the view. Her family is grateful for many years of Burt Lake memories.
Private family graveside services will be held in Michigan.
Memorial contributions suggested: Delta Gamma Mu Chapter House Corporation c/o Donna Buchert, 1601 Highlands Parkway, Columbia, MO 65203, or Little Traverse Conservancy of Northern Michigan.