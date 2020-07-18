Mary Deloris Weable, 93, of Columbia died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in her home.
Mary was born Jan. 11, 1927, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband Vane and son Lawrence.
In 1946, Mary left Philadelphia and came to Missouri to marry Vane and start a family. They moved from northwest Missouri to Columbia in 1965, which became home for her and her family.
Mary is survived by her sons Thomas (Marie) Weable, Basil (Catherine) Weable and Douglas (Jennifer) Weable, and by her daughter Mary Vanette (Scott) Gibbs and daughter-in-law Ingrid Weable. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mary worked the majority of her career as a bookkeeper for a prominent insurance company in Columbia.
After several years of bookkeeping, she was employed with OAK Tours of Columbia, where she organized and served as a tour guide on trips for senior citizens of mid-Missouri. These trips could range from a one-day jaunt to an oversees excursion lasting weeks at a time. She loved to travel, which made her job even more enjoyable. Eventually, she felt the need to retire when she was 85 years old.
Mary was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching her MU Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals whenever she could. She was also fond of live theater, and spent many summer seasons attending productions at the Lyceum Theatre in Arrow Rock, Missouri. She always invited a close friend or family member to share the experience. She enjoyed the social life when she was able, and having close friends was a top priority for her.
Most important, Mary was proud of her family whom she loved and adored each and every day. Family meant everything to her. And so, she dedicated most of her life to ensuring that no matter what, her legacy would flourish as God intended.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Thomas More Newman Center. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. followed with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow with procession to Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the following:
- Meals on Wheels of Columbia: 800 Hospital Drive Columbia, MO 65201.
- Keeping Good Company Senior Care at Home: 2201 Chapel Plaza Court, Suite 101 Columbia, MO 65203.
Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com to leave condolences.