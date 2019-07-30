Mary Elizabeth (Prince) Drummond, 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
She was the younger of two daughters born to Frank and Louise (Key) Prince on April 16, 1929, in Birmingham, Alabama. She was raised in the coal mining community of Huntington, West Virginia.
After graduating from Aracoma High School and later moving with her sister to Chicago, she pursued nursing to become a licensed practical nurse. While in Chicago, she enjoyed the “Golden Era” of gospel music and singing in choirs featuring artists such as Roberta Martin, the Ward Singers and James Cleveland.
Upon moving to Kentucky, she married George Drummond Jr., and as a loving mother, grandmother and aunt, she extended herself to family and many friends. Because of her special kind of love and warm way of making people feel welcome, she was affectionately called “Granny” by those with whom she came in contact.
She lived to help others, and her life aligned with the lyrics to her favorite song: “If I can help somebody, as I travel along; if I can help somebody, with a word or song; if I can help somebody, from doing wrong, then my living shall not be in vain.”
She retired after 27 years of service from the Kentucky Department of Social Services as a family and human services representative.
Mary will best be remembered for her beautiful smile, artistic flare and unique style of dressing in traditional African attire as well as collecting unique African jewelry and artifacts. She enjoyed cruising and traveling, especially her trips to the Bahamas and Lagos, West Africa, where she was bestowed with an African name of “Queen Mai.”
She was a beloved member of Canaan Christian Church and enjoyed fellowship with St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Church of the Living God in Louisville and at Second Missionary Baptist Church while living with her daughter in Columbia.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Ella Louise Brooks of Louisville, Kentucky, and Myra (Carl) Lewis of Columbia; her grandchildren, David Drummond Jr., Tamika Jo Adams, David Aaron Drummond, Danyel Nicole Swain (Rodney), Kimberly R. Brooks, Ruby L. Lewis and Robert Aaron Lewis; 16 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many others who loved her as “Granny.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Elease Prince; and her son, David Lee Drummond Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., in Columbia. A second memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Lane, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.