Mary Elizabeth Anderson passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2019, at The Bluffs in Columbia. She was born in Tate, Georgia, on March 11, 1924, to parents the Reverend Charles Levin and Mary Elizabeth Randall Middlebrooks.
A graduate of LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia, she studied voice and education, graduating in 1945. Between 1946 and 1956, she served as the secretary to the dean of Oxford College, a branch campus of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.
She married C. David Anderson on Dec. 23, 1951, and their daughter Mary Elizabeth was born Oct. 16, 1952. Elizabeth was a homemaker and at times taught second grade at American International Schools between 1960 and 1966, when her husband worked for the State Department. They lived in Iran, Jordan and Bolivia.
When the family relocated to Missouri when her husband taught at MU, they farmed in Howard County. For 15 years, she worked in Ellis Library at MU. She enjoyed her large vegetable garden on the farm, cooking, singing, traveling and times with family and friends. After retiring from MU Libraries in 1984, she moved to live with her sister, Marian Morgan, in Macon, Georgia, for 19 years.
"Lib," a devout Methodist, sang in the choir at the Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia and at Cross Keys United Methodist Church in Macon, Georgia, for many years. In 2003, she moved back to Columbia and lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Gary Grigsby, for 12 years. In 2015, she moved to Bluff Creek Terrace and then to The Bluffs. She was preceded in death by her husband, C. David Anderson; her parents; her brother, Charles Middlebrooks; and her sister, Marian Morgan. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Grigsby, and son-in-law, Gary Scott Grigsby.
She requested that there be no memorial service or funeral. In keeping with her wishes, a private home gathering will be held to celebrate the memory of her joyful spirit and love of life.