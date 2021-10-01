Our dearly beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Mary Elizabeth (Fenske) Henzel, 83, of Columbia passed away on September 28th, 2021, surrounded by her four children.
Mary Elizabeth, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Fenske, was born on December 28th, 1937. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, she graduated from Marymount High School and went on to attend and graduate from Case Western Reserve.
On March 31st, 1960, Mary Elizabeth was united in marriage to John H. Henzel in South Bend, Indiana on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Mary Elizabeth provided love and support for her growing family, as her husband’s schooling and medical career took them from Michigan, to Ohio, ending in Columbia, Missouri. As Mary Elizabeth’s family continued to grow, she kept busy with her children’s many activities while working as the office manager in her husband’s medical practice. Mary Elizabeth loved building relationships with many of her husband’s patients. Even after her husband retired, she kept in contact with many of the patients and their families.
In Mary Elizabeth’s “spare” time, she could be found reading a good book, dancing with her daughters in the family room, challenging anyone to a game of billiards or ping pong, or happily sitting poolside splashing her legs in the water while her children tried to entice her in. Whether enjoying a good cup of coffee and conversation with her dear neighbor friends to snorkeling, parasailing, or being a business partner in a clothing store, Mary Elizabeth was always excited to try new things. While raising her family, Mary Elizabeth would occasionally be found doodling on a random piece of paper. It was not until her later years that she went from doodling to painting beautiful pieces of artwork. Many of her paintings are found in her and her children’s homes. Modest as always, Mary Elizabeth never wanted her artwork to be entered into any art shows. An ardent Notre Dame fan, Mary Elizabeth looked forward to the kickoff of college football season. Her children, grandchildren and friends knew better than to call while her beloved team, The Fighting Irish, was playing on TV.
Mary Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John H. Henzel, of 58 years. To mourn her passing, Mary Elizabeth is survived by her children: John (Rose) Henzel of Washington, MO, Tim (Laura) Henzel of Columbia, MO, Jenny (Lance) Glasgow of Tonkawa, OK, and Kristen (Adam) Lega of Fort Collins, CO; grandchildren: Sean, Gabriella, Emelie (Jon), Adam (Megan), Sarah, Zane, Kaitlin, Nick, Evan, Gabriel, and Annaliese; great-granddaughter: June; brother: Joe (Patricia) Fenske; brother and sister-in-law: Jean (Sally) Henzel and Mary Pat (Tom-deceased) Sloan, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 2nd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 10 am. Memorials are suggested to: St. Joseph’s Indian School PO Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326 or Catholic Bishop of Northern Alaska 1316 Peger Road Fairbanks, Alaska 99709.
Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.