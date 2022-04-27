Mary Ellen Metzen (nee Sisco), passed from this life on April 22, 2022, at the grand age of 90 in Columbia, MO. Mary Ellen was born on April 6, 1932, in New Ulm, MN to Raymond and Elsie (Ring) Sisco. She lived in New Ulm until 1955 when she moved to Columbia. Among her many occupations, she worked at MFA Insurance, Stephens College, and the University of Missouri where she retired from in 1997.
After retirement, she enjoyed several years in Florida where she spent her time involved in outdoor activities, playing cards with friends and walks on the beach. She also enjoyed spending time with her daughter, grand-daughter, and great grandson. She moved back to Missouri where she enjoyed time with her Missouri family and spent several years living at the Lake of the Ozarks prior to moving back to Columbia in 2014. Above all else, Mary Ellen always enjoyed spending time with family and friends and making memories. Some of her fondest memories were family vacations, decorating for each holiday, playing board games and card games and anything involving laughter and the outdoors.
She is survived by her four children, Greg Metzen and Glennda of Deepwater, MO, Kathy Smithee of Bonita Springs, FL, Steve Metzen and Connie Smith of Columbia, MO and Melanie West and Kevin of Columbia, MO. She also has four grandchildren, Heather Smithee, Jeremiah Metzen and Ashley, Joshua Metzen, and Jolene Metzen and their mother, Belinda Thompson, and two great-grandchildren, Matthew Moher and Athena Stancil. Additional survivors include her partner Donald Whitlock and his children and her sister, Bonnie Clark, her children, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, LeRoy Clark.
At her request, a celebration of life will be held on July 9 at the Reichmann Pavilion at Stephens Lake Park. There will be a visitation from 1-2 with shared memories at 2. Guests are encouraged to wear jeans as denim was her favorite. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Mary Ellen, she was a supporter of the Food Pantry, a donation of your choice or in her words, go plant a tree.
She will be missed forever, but we are ever grateful to have had her in our lives.
