Mary Frances Waller, 82, of rural New Franklin passed away April 7, 2020, at her home cared for by her family.
Mary was born Aug. 30, 1937, in rural Fayette, the daughter of Con Wyatt, Sr. and Brooksie Elder Wyatt. She married Wilbur Waller on Nov. 25, 1954, at the Fayette First Christian Church. Wilbur preceded Mary in death Aug. 3, 2013.
Mary was employed with Boone Hospital Center and University Hospital as a nurse’s aide and also with the National Garment in Fayette. She loved and was loved by her family. Mary enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and gardening.
Survivors include three daughters, Peggy Studley of New Franklin, Cindy (Jamie) Sanders of Fayette and Debbie Jo Campbell of Fayette; two sisters, Bulah Nichols of Vandalia, Illinois, and Grace Shields of Columbia; two brothers, David (Maggi) of Omaha, Nebraska, and Robert (Louise) of Columbia; 12 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Gipson; a son, Tony Allen; five brothers, Sterling Wyatt, Russell Wyatt, Fred Wyatt, Con Wyatt, Jr. and Maurice Wyatt; three sisters, Hattie Nichols, Joy Vaughan and Katherine Chamberlain; one granddaughter; one grandson; and one great-grandson.
Services celebrating and honoring Mary’s life will be scheduled at a later date at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Boone Hospital Home Care and Hospice in care of Markland-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, New Franklin, MO 65274.
