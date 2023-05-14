Over Mother’s Day weekend, relatives of Mary Frances Gilbert will cherish special memories of a mother, cookbook author and culinary genius. The former Columbia resident, previously known as Mary Crownover, passed away on Sept. 2, 2022, in Asheville, N.C.

Mary was born on April 3, 1940, to Burwell and Mary Frances McDermon Humphrey in Atlanta. In 1958, Mary graduated from Druid Hills High School, not far from her historic, idyllic neighborhood. Later, as a Missouri homemaker, Mary discovered her gastronomic talents and authored a series of cookbooks. Coverage of Cheesecake Extraordinaire, I Love Cheesecake and Filo Fantastic generated widespread publicity. Articles prominently showcased Mary’s culinary exuberance, focusing on the array of exotic flavorings and decadent liqueurs in her lavish desserts.