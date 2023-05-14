Over Mother’s Day weekend, relatives of Mary Frances Gilbert will cherish special memories of a mother, cookbook author and culinary genius. The former Columbia resident, previously known as Mary Crownover, passed away on Sept. 2, 2022, in Asheville, N.C.
Mary was born on April 3, 1940, to Burwell and Mary Frances McDermon Humphrey in Atlanta. In 1958, Mary graduated from Druid Hills High School, not far from her historic, idyllic neighborhood. Later, as a Missouri homemaker, Mary discovered her gastronomic talents and authored a series of cookbooks. Coverage of Cheesecake Extraordinaire, I Love Cheesecake and Filo Fantastic generated widespread publicity. Articles prominently showcased Mary’s culinary exuberance, focusing on the array of exotic flavorings and decadent liqueurs in her lavish desserts.
During the 1990s, Mary displayed her food artistry on KOMU’s Pepper & Friends by inventing 70-plus specialty recipes. For Toastmaster Inc., Mary contributed heavily to The Corner Bakery: Bread & Dessert Maker Cookbook and collaborated on the Breadman’s dessert cycle. She also developed recipes for a stand mixer and tested new products. Likewise, Mary taught adult-ed classes on cheesecake, appeared at the King’s Daughters Holiday Festival, and stepped up to microphones for radio shows. Beyond Columbia, Mary made publicity visits on behalf of the Rolling Pin, a Southern eatery chain that featured her recipes. In addition, she appeared in cooking demonstrations on QVC and participated in far-flung book signings.
In 1999, Mary retired to Punta Gorda, Fla., where she was known for her Southern hospitality, charm and vivacious style. In Southwest Florida, she was active in Beta Sigma Phi, an international women’s friendship sorority; Daughters of the American Revolution, including a stint as her chapter’s custodian of the flag; and genealogy organizations. During much of her 35 years in Columbia, Mary volunteered or worked for the University of Missouri’s hospital system. From 1996 to 1998, Mary served on the board of directors for Rainbow House, a child advocacy center and shelter. As a young mom, Mary acted as Cub Scout den mother and taught Sunday School. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed creative endeavors, especially crafting and sewing. In 2015, Mary relocated to Western North Carolina.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Jack Pittard Gilbert, son-in-law, Stephen Elvy, and sister, Jeanne Reece. She was survived by sons Richard Crownover of Tennessee and Hal (Caroline) Crownover of North Carolina; daughter Catherine Elvy of New Jersey; grandchildren Callie and Beckett Crownover and Christian and Andrew Elvy; stepchildren Carol Laskowski and Gary Gilbert; and other relatives.
An interment service took place in November at a cemetery overlooking Atlanta’s skyline, a fitting nod to Mary’s fondness for her beloved hometown. In another befitting gesture, Mary’s family members will honor memories of their Mom Extraordinaire on Mother’s Day 2023.