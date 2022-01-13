Mary Harbourt passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Born in Louisiana in 1931, she was the daughter of John and Johanna Heuvel.
Mary graduated from St. Gabriel High School and attended Baton Rouge Business School. She married Cyrus Harbourt in 1952.
Their five children, Ellen, Joan, Cyrus, Anna, and Mary Alice are parents of their fourteen grandchildren: Erik, Katy, Caroline, Sarah, Emily, Michael, David, Diana, Joseph, Leona, Patrick, Johanna, Erin, and Keira. Mary and Cyrus also have 7 great-grandchildren.
Mary played the piano and organ and taught her family to love music. She and Cyrus sang in church choirs and participated in MU’s Choral Union.
She inherited her father’s green thumb and enjoyed gardening and yard work throughout her life. She was a great cook and her specialty was South Louisiana-style seafood gumbo.
She served as an Administrative Assistant in Boone County government for many years after her children grew up.
Mary’s parents, a sister, and three brothers preceded her in death.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Lenoir Woods-Lutheran Senior Services, the medical professionals at MU Health Care, and the staff of Compassus Hospice for their kindness and support.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbia. In lieu of sending flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in honor of Mary Harbourt.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.