Mary Judith “Judy” Elam of Columbia peacefully passed away at The Stuart House in Centralia Nov. 4, 2022, with her daughter, Robin, by her side. She was 79.
Judy was born Oct. 21, 1943 in Bethany, Missouri, to the late John William Randolph Elam and Bonnie Corrine (Woy) Elam. She wed Albert “Allie” Fuemmeler in Glasgow, Missouri, in 1962. They were married until 1981.
Caring and generous, Judy placed family first. She chose jobs that allowed flexibility to raise her daughter. In 1961 she began working for the University of MIssouri as a Physical Plant switchboard operator. She also worked for Pulmonary Medicine and as senior secretary for the Sociology Department. In 1999 she received a 15-year service award from MU. Besides other employment, she was the registrar’s administrative assistant at Stephens College and a secretary at Roth’s Department Store.
She retired early to help care for her two grandchildren. She enjoyed taking them to the pool and treating them to ice cream. Judy also loved reading, watching movies, and playing with her pets.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Robin (Dean) Stover, and granddaughter, Bailey Stover, of Columbia and her grandson Brett Stover of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Nation and Debbie Shiflett, and an infant daughter.
A memorial service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 404 S. Rollins in Centralia, will honor Judy. Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/