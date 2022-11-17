Mary Judith “Judy” Elam of Columbia peacefully passed away at The Stuart House in Centralia Nov. 4, 2022, with her daughter, Robin, by her side. She was 79.

Judy was born Oct. 21, 1943 in Bethany, Missouri, to the late John William Randolph Elam and Bonnie Corrine (Woy) Elam. She wed Albert “Allie” Fuemmeler in Glasgow, Missouri, in 1962. They were married until 1981.

