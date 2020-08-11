Mary Kathleen “Kathy” McCaffrey, 82, of Columbiadied Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Lenoir Woods.
Mary was born Jan. 13, 1938, in Stringtown, Oklahoma, to Johnnie and Mildred (Garside) Rhoades. In 1963, she married Kenneth James McCaffrey.
She was raised in Arkansas, and she graduated from Hartman High School in Hartman, Arkansas. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in education at the College of the Ozarks.
Mary was a junior high school teacher and worked at American College Testing for many years. She was an avid reader, music lover and gardener. She and Ken loved raising their daughters in Iowa City, Iowa.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim McCaffrey of Columbia and Kerry McCaffrey of Paris, Arkansas; a brother, Paul Rhoades of El Paso, Texas; a sister, Rebecca Bane of Clarksville, Arkansas; grandchild Kyle McCaffrey of Russellville, Arkansas; three nephews; and one niece. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken McCaffrey, and her parents.
No services will be held at her request.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203,573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com.