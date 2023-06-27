On June 3, 2023, Mary Kay Blakely — writer, feminist, activist, professor, and passionately determined participant in the revels and rigors of family life — died with her devoted partner of 14 years, Steve Jorgensen, and her brother, Paul Blakely, by her side.
In her 75 years, she moved through the roles of daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and truly exceptional friend. She wrote about all of it, capturing and translating the tumultuous social changes of her day as an influential voice during a feminist cultural revolution that boldly declared, “The personal is political.”
She fiercely loved the family and friends who populated the backdrop of her essays and books. To know Mary Kay was to crave more time with her always. We will miss her fully-engaged presence and her steady commitment to use her gifts — on the page and in life — to cajole and sometimes needle us to be better thinkers, better humans to each other.
Early on, Mary Kay learned to stand up for herself as Kay and Jerry’s only girl playing with her older brothers Frank and Paul in an Irish neighborhood in Chicago.
Two more siblings followed, a brother, Kevin, and a little sister, Regina, completing the family that remained her touchstone. While attending an all-girls’ Catholic high school, she joined the school newspaper and first honed her talent for building social networks, forming intense friendships with a gregarious bunch who presciently named themselves The WOW’s, an acronym for Women of the World.
She married Howard Koepp in 1970 and moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where they had two sons in quick succession, Ryan and Darren. The “gents'' would remain the most absorbing and rewarding commitments of her adult life.
Motherhood profoundly delighted and challenged her: she deeply considered its cultural norms and myths in her writing and chronicled her unconventional parenting style in a book she titled Raising Outlaws, renamed by publishing marketers to appear in bookstores as American Mom (1994).
She found friendship and community with the Fort Wayne Feminists, taught Women’s Studies at Indiana University, and wrote a weekly column for the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette that led to an invitation to write for the New York Times. In the paper’s Hers column, she disputed the oft-quoted profile of the “woman who has never been discriminated against” and challenged negative assumptions behind the “possessive” or “protective” labels some psychologists applied to mothers.
Ultimately, Mary Kay and Howard ended their marriage, but never their shared commitment to co-parenting the sons they loved. She was keenly aware of both the intensity and limits of her influence on her boys and counted herself “exceptionally lucky” as she watched them move into the larger world, build careers, and choose partners she adored. She thrilled to answer to the non-traditional grandparent title bestowed on her by Ryan’s children, “Emmy Kay.”
Wherever her family lived, Mary Kay set up discrete spaces and “nests” for her sons and always claimed a room for herself. Hers was transformed into a writer’s retreat, with neatly stacked yellow-ruled pads in every size, a full allotment of mechanical pencils, and a wall of books. A beautifier by nature, she upholstered her file cabinets.
She also decorated shelves with stereotype-breaking artifacts: a ceramic Jesus whose eyes moved with you, reminiscent of the Catholic indoctrination she received (and rejected) from parents she loved, or the coffee cup her middle-school son fashioned in pottery class, a buxom mermaid with flowing hair and mere pencil points for eyes.
A self-proclaimed agnostic, Mary Kay’s great respect for the rigors of writing bordered on the spiritual, and she practiced her devotion through unwavering allegiance to process and people. She used direct observation, interviews, research, her own experiences and endless revision to “ferret out some small truth about life.”
Once onto such a truth, she concerned herself, as she wrote in a self-proclaimed ‘ugly-out’ to her agent, “to an almost paralyzing degree,” about “whether she has thought hard enough, whether the small truth she finds will hold up outside of a magazine page, and whether she has allowed money or editors or fame to skewer her ability to see some truth.” Early in her career, she frequently clashed with editors of women’s magazines about what topics would be of interest to their audience. Eventually, as a contributing editor of Ms. Magazine, she leveraged her deep respect for readers of all kinds as she addressed hard realities about pornography, wage discrimination, and abortion.
The life-long bonds and dialogues she maintained with family and friends kept her voice on these issues authentic and intimate, as if the lines she wrote were sure to be read by someone who’d soon be sitting across from her at the kitchen table. She didn’t hold back, but neither did she allow herself any easy dismissals of opposing views.
In her fifties, Mary Kay took her career of blending the personal and political on the page into the classroom, accepting a professorship at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Beyond coaching students on sentence structure and theme development, she mentored them in the pleasures and perils of conducting a writer’s life alongside a human life.
Drawing on a deadline-day habit of leaving written cooking instructions for her sons on the kitchen table, she adorned her office door with do-it-yourself directives for submitting work and requesting recommendations. Affectionate but firm, they typically began, “My Dears,”.
A generous mentor, she supported them in teasing out their own truths despite their fears of the criticism they might receive on the other side of publication. She also used her considerable networks of editors and publishers to create a partnership between the J-school and the New School University, affording students the opportunity gain experience studying and working in Manhattan. Her two Excellence in Teaching awards graced the shelves in her home office alongside copies of her three published books, all achievements she held with pinch-yourself pride.
Mary Kay’s connection to the J-school provided an unexpected gift in 2009, when a colleague introduced her to Steve Jorgensen, now dean emeritus of the College of Human Environmental Sciences. Though she’d long since sworn off the institution of marriage, Steve’s irresistible combination of smarts, liberal politics, and heartfelt love for his family led her to exercise her feminist’s prerogative.
They exchanged vows in a backyard ceremony in 2015 at the Columbia, Missouri, home they shared, their wedding party a procession of their combined eight grandchildren, with sons, siblings, and their spouses gathered in joyful witness.
It's said that the written word has the power to make a person immortal, and certainly Mary Kay’s voice and humor will live on in the numerous articles and three books she published. But it was the totality of who she was as a person that, like a shooting star in the night sky, will stay with all who were lucky enough to have caught sight of her flash of brilliance in this life.
Mary Kay Blakely is survived by her husband, Steve Jorgensen, her sons, Ryan (Terri) Koepp, Darren Koepp (Sarah Kay), brothers Paul (Debbie) Blakely, Kevin (Sherry) Blakely, sister Regina (Jennifer Barnes), and four grandchildren: Bella, Tucker, Mira, and Oliver Koepp.
She was embraced as a beloved and involved relation to Steve’s family as well, including his sisters, Judy and Nancy (John), his sons, Jesse (Carla), Erik, and Brett, and his four grandchildren, Cullen, Laken, Arden, and Anson. We trust that a riotous succession of close women friends and networks – the WOWs, Fort Wayne Feminists, Girl Writers of Connecticut, and recipients of Mary Kay’s purple “life committee” mailers over the years – will keep her legacy alive.
A celebration of Mary Kay’s life and work will be held on August 26, at 3:00 p.m. Central Time in Columbia, MO, in the Reynolds Center building of the University of Missouri. To receive updates, or to share remembrances from her wide network of family and friends, colleagues and students, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/mary-kay-blakely/.