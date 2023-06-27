Mary Kay Blakely, Feb. 18, 1948 — June 3, 2023

Mary Kay Blakely

 Courtesy of Missouri School of Journalism

On June 3, 2023, Mary Kay Blakely — writer, feminist, activist, professor, and passionately determined participant in the revels and rigors of family life — died with her devoted partner of 14 years, Steve Jorgensen, and her brother, Paul Blakely, by her side.

In her 75 years, she moved through the roles of daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and truly exceptional friend. She wrote about all of it, capturing and translating the tumultuous social changes of her day as an influential voice during a feminist cultural revolution that boldly declared, “The personal is political.”