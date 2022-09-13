Mary Louise Bussabarger passed away in the early morning hours of September 3, 2022.

Mary Louise (Mary Lou) was born on September 16, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, daughter of Joseph and Nellie Wheelen Sterling. During WWII, she worked with the Manhattan Project in the Metallurgical Laboratory at the University of Chicago. Following the end of the war, she married Robert (Bob) Bussabarger, a Naval veteran and artist.

