Mary Louise Bussabarger passed away in the early morning hours of September 3, 2022.
Mary Louise (Mary Lou) was born on September 16, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, daughter of Joseph and Nellie Wheelen Sterling. During WWII, she worked with the Manhattan Project in the Metallurgical Laboratory at the University of Chicago. Following the end of the war, she married Robert (Bob) Bussabarger, a Naval veteran and artist.
In 1952, Mary Louise moved with her husband and two children to Columbia, Missouri which was her home for sixty six years.
During her many years in Columbia, she became an active member of her community while also earning a Bachelor’s degree and a Master of Arts in English literature at the University of Missouri. Following her degree programs, Mary Louise was an English instructor with the University from 1960 to 1982.
Her community activities were many including Commissioner Parks and Recreation City of Columbia from 1975 to1977, President Columbia Women’s Political Caucus, 1975 to 1976 and Co-director Women’s Place Agency, 1974 to1977.
Mary Louise participated in local, state and national politics as a Delegate to the State Democratic Conventions in 1968 and an alternate in 1972, a member of the state steering committee Missouri Women’s Political Caucus from 1972 to 1976 and a member of the national steering committee National Women’s Political Caucus from 1974 to 1975.
Beginning in 1962 Mary Lou and her husband Bob became world travelers. They then spent many years traveling to and living in India where Mary Lou taught English as a foreign language. Her love of India and the Indian people was to continue for the remaining of her life. During one of her stays in India she trained as a Yogini and went on to become a Yoga instructor from 1962 to 1989 and a beloved Guru to many Columbia residents.
Mary Lou also found time in her busy life to make an important contribution to mental health services and awareness. She became a member and president of the Missouri National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, a member of the planning Council for Development Disabilities from 1990 to1997, a member of the State Advisory Council for Psychiatric Services from 1985 to1990, Chair of the Boone County Mental Health Board, and a member of the Governor’s board for Mental Health.
In 2004, to cap off her many accomplishments, Mary Lou was honored to accept an invitation to the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University for “Leadership for the 21st Century”.
Mary Louise was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her brother’s Walter and Robert.
She is survived by her children David and Wendi, her grandchildren Courtney and Nathan, her great grandchildren Joey, Jimmy, John, and Josh, her brother James and nieces and nephew, Stacy, Pam, Laura and Edward.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missouri Alliance for Mental Health.