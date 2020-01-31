Mary McQuitty, 87, of Kansas City died Jan. 29, 2020, at John Knox Village Care in Lee's Summit. She was born the daughter of Ellery and Sylvia McQuitty on March 30, 1932, in Columbia.
She worked at the IRS in Kansas City within the collection department. She served the U.S. government for 40 years. She was a faithful member of St. Stephen Baptist Church, Kansas City.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Michale McQuitty of Kansas City; a nephew, William Rogers (Deborah) of Columbia; nieces Delores Alexander (Nathaniel) of Grandview, Marcia Dawson of Los Angeles and Valarie Travis of Los Angeles; three granddaughters, Marcy McQuitty of Blue Springs, Marla McQuitty of Boonville and Mico McQuitty of Pflugerville, Texas; eight great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and lifelong friend Mary Kathryn Turner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, four sisters, one sister-in-law and one brother-in-law.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service in Columbia. Graveside services will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.