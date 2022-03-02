Mary Acton, 58, of Columbia, MO passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring after the flowers have begun to bloom.
Mary was born July 19, 1963 in Columbia, MO. She worked most of her career as a social worker; most recently she worked for Burrell Behavioral Health in Columbia as an ERE Specialist. She was an intelligent, strong, and stubborn woman who never met a challenge she could not overcome. She will be dearly missed by many.
She is survived by her three children; Ryan Acton, Michael Stephens, and Melissa Stephens; a granddaughter, Olivia Stephens; mother, Betty Magnuson; sister Tammy Fishell; many nieces and nephews and a loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl “Skip” Magnuson and grandparents, Grover & Mary Bell Perkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dialysis Clinic (DCI Inc.) 3101 West Broadway #115 Columbia, MO 65203.
Memorial Contributions may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com