MaryAnn Wundrack, 88, died March 25, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family in Ashland after a long battle with dementia.
She was born in Rolla on Nov. 22, 1931, to Dr. Aaron J. and Annabelle John Miles. One of her favorite memories from her childhood was her dad teaching her how to fly and earning her pilot’s license. In June 1951, MaryAnn married the love of her life, William (Bill) Albert Wundrack. Together they raised four children: William J. (Cindy) Wundrack, Ann M. Green, Bruce (Ruth) M. Wundrack and Cynthia D. (Robert) Fauser. MaryAnn and Bill were married for 54 years, and during those years together they enjoyed sharing their favorite activities with their children and grandchildren, including ski trips, sailing and traveling the world. One of their favorite memories together was the two years they spent living in El Salvador, where MaryAnn became fluent in Spanish.
MaryAnn attended Stephens College, where she graduated with honors in fashion and textiles. She had a true passion for sewing and prided herself on making dresses and clothing for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Throughout her career as a seamstress, MaryAnn smocked dresses and made wedding gowns for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also very active in her beloved Kirkwood Baptist Church for over 50 years where she served as a deacon.
MaryAnn is survived by her four children; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Wundrack, John Bruce Miles (brother) and Ruth Miles (sister).
A service will be held at Broadway Baptist Church in Belle after the health crisis passes.
In lieu of flowers family is requesting donations be made to Kirkwood Baptist Church. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.