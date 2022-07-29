MaryEllen Cullinan Sievert, 80, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away July 26, 2022.
She was born November 20, 1941, in Springfield, Massachusetts. She embarked on a lifetime of learning, graduating from Emmanuel College with a B.A. in English and receiving her master’s degree from the University of Iowa and her Ph.D from the University of Missouri. She married Donald Sievert on June 11, 1966.
MaryEllen was a professor of Library and Information Science at the University of Missouri.
Though her final years were often dimmed by dementia, she will be remembered for her keen intellect, quick wit, and love of learning. She loved reading and served on the board of the Daniel Boone Regional Library for many years. At family game nights, she eschewed games of chance in favor of Scrabble and other games of logic.
MaryEllen also loved to travel, often to Massachusetts to visit family or around Missouri to watch her grandchildren play baseball. Despite occasional navigational misadventures, her presence was a much-appreciated constant.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Sievert (Eric Cooper), grandchildren, Tanner Cooper (Hannah) and Tate Cooper, and many cousins and friends.
MaryEllen was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Donald, and by her parents, Mary and Phil Greenaway, and Edward Cullinan.