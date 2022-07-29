MaryEllen Cullinan Sievert, 80, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away July 26, 2022.

She was born November 20, 1941, in Springfield, Massachusetts. She embarked on a lifetime of learning, graduating from Emmanuel College with a B.A. in English and receiving her master’s degree from the University of Iowa and her Ph.D from the University of Missouri. She married Donald Sievert on June 11, 1966.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you