Maryetta Shern, 88, of Columbiadied Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Boone Hospital.
She was born June 14, 1932, in Bethany, Missouri, to the late Howard and Gladys Martz.
Maryetta graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia and also attended Kidwell Beauty School. She married Blufford “Darwin” Shern July 16, 1949, in Salem, Arkansas.
Maryetta worked for 11 years at Boone Electric Coop in Columbia. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, and they wintered in Texas for 24 years.
Maryetta was a member of Dripping Springs Christian Church and belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary. She also was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She will be truly missed by her Havanese “fur companion,” Nash.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl (Homer) Allen and Linda Whitney, of Columbia; two grandchildren, Justin (Nancy) Conrad and Jodi (Richie) Vanskike; and great-grandson, Vito Conrad.
Maryetta was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin Shern; her parents, Howard and Gladys Martz; her stepfather, James Magee; sister Mildred Jones; and two stepbrothers, Vernon Magee and Donald Magee.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202 in Columbia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri, MO 65203,573- 449-4153.