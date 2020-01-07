Mason Lewis Burton, 86, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home in Blythe, California, surrounded by family.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Columbia at a location to be determined. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Blythe, California.
Mason was born on July 13, 1934, in Columbia, to the late Minnie Mae and Mason Lewis Burton Sr., who both preceded him in death along with two younger sisters, Serena and Sandra.
He graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Columbia and relocated to Denver, Colorado, where joined the U.S. Air Force and met Daisy Roberts-Burton. He and Daisy were united for over 25 years until her death in 1976.
Upon completion of military service in the early part of 1968, Mason settled in Blythe, California, where he resided for over 50 years referring to it as “the perfect place to live.”
While visiting family in Columbia as a fairly recent widower, Mason met and married Dorita Hayes on July 18, 1978, at Dorita’s grandfather’s rural home in Boone County. They were married for 42 years and together raised six children in Blythe: Rodney (Vanessa); Michelle (Dave); Troy (Erika), who preceded him in death; Nicole (Cedric); Masonya (Ricky); and Mason Jr. (Stephanie). He is also survived by his oldest son Mason (Cindy) Palmer from Spokane, Washington.
Mason was additionally blessed with 26 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren that he dearly loved and enjoyed spending time with as much as possible. He became a member of Shiloh Agape Ministries in Blythe, where he remained a member until his departure from this life.
Mason will be missed by his immediate family; extended family that includes a younger brother, Michael, and two younger sisters, Syrildia and Sena, who all reside in Missouri; several nieces and nephews; and close friends in the Blythe community.