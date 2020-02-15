Matilda Featherston, 95, passed away in Columbia on Feb. 12, 2020.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, with Rabbi Abraham Lapine officiating.
Matilda was born on Jan. 14, 1925 in Izmir, Turkey, the daughter of Hayim and Luna (Geraldin) Koenka. On May 27, 1957, she married Wayne Featherston, who preceded her in death.
Matilda enjoyed many activities such as painting, embroidery and gardening. She was also fluent in four languages.
Matilda is survived by three children, Irene Featherston of Columbia, David (Karen) Featherston of Springfield, Oregon and Edward Featherstone of Kirksville; a twin sister, Dora Gargir of Izmir, Turkey; six grandchildren, Agusta, Amber, Justin, Whitney, Zoey and Page Featherston; two step grandchildren, Taylor Lions and Dilyn Chambers; as well as four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or the American Stroke Association.
