Matthew Bradfield of New Madrid and formally of Columbia passed away unexpectedly in Nebraska on Dec. 10, 2020.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Brian Bradfield, and grandparents Roy and Sylvia Bradfield.
Matt is survived by mother Katherine Bradfield of Fayette; fiancée Amanda “Mandy” Miller of New Madrid; grandparents Andrew and Karen Weber of Harrisburg; uncle Brett (Cristy) Bradfield of Edinburg, Texas; aunt Virginia Weber of Columbia; uncle Robert (Tina) Weber of Harrisburg; and cousins Madalyn, Olivia, Jacob, Andrew and Isabella. He also is survived by many close friends who will miss him dearly.
Matthew was born in Columbia in 1991. He was a graduate from Hickman High School in 2009. He was an owner-operator with Steelman Transportation in Springfield.
A private celebration of life will be held a later date.