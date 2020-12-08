With heavy hearts the family of Matthew Brian Watkins announce his passing in the early morning of November 30, 2020 at the age of 25 in Brighton, Colorado. Matthew will be remembered as a beloved husband, cherished son, admired brother and faithful servant of his country and community.
Born April 22, 1995 to Billy Ray Watkins and Andrea Kristen Treviño Hardy, Matthew was a character of passion, ambitious dreams and an unconquerable determination to make his dreams come true. After graduating from Hickman High School in 2013, he set out to build a life for himself, full of adventure and achievement, that would become the pride of his family.
As he had promised since childhood, Matt enlisted in the armed services after graduation. The Marine Corps would take him from his home in Missouri to California, North Carolina and Spain. His charm, warmth and goofiness touched the lives of so many. On New Year’s Eve 2017, Matthew fell in love with Brittany Rose Raspo and began to dream of even better things. They were married Oct. 26, 2019.
The adventure would continue in Colorado, where Matt and Brittany built a house, adopted dogs, took up snowboarding and embarked on their new life together. Matthew continued his military service in the Colorado Army National Guard and secured still another dream when, in June of 2020, he became a law enforcement officer working for the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Department.
For those who knew him, Matthew will always be remembered for his love of fast cars and the outdoors and for his passion. He loved fiercely, he fought fiercely and no one ever had a fiercer friend.
Left behind in grief, remembrance and love are his adoring wife, Brittany Watkins; his mother, Andrea Hardy (Mike); his father, Bill Watkins (Jenall); brothers Kaleb (Jennifer), Jordan, Timothy, and Cooper Watkins; sister Savannah Watkins; step-sisters Kaylee Morgan and Kelsey Mackey; step-brothers Jonathan and Joshua Hardy; grandparents Bill Watkins, Dan and Sharon Stokes, Donald and Wanda Birchler, and Daniel and Brenda Treviño. Also left behind are his beloved Husky dogs, Thor and Mia. He is preceded in death by grandmother Wanda Watkins.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, 12 E. Ash St. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to the Colorado Wolf & Wildlife Center.