Maurice Swayze Helmka Jr., 88, of Harrisburg, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at The Bluffs in Columbia, Missouri, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Stuart officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors.
Maurice was born on Aug. 18, 1931 in Neptune, New Jersey, the son of Maurice Sr. and Elva (Reid) Helmka who preceded him in death. He was married on March 3, 1956 in Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey to Lorraine (Bittel) Helmka who survives the home. Maurice retired on Jan. 28, 1988 from the United States Postal Service as a city mail carrier in Columbia, Missouri.
Maurice honorably served our country in the Navy from 1950 to 1954, stationed in the Philippines and later in San Nick Island, California as a Radio Control Man. He was a volunteer firefighter in Neptune City, New Jersey, where he later became Chief in 1969. He and his family moved to Harrisburg, Missouri in 1970.
Maurice was active in Prison Fellowship in Jefferson City, Missouri and Moberly, Missouri. Maurice was a Sunday school teacher and Deacon at Grace Bible Church. Maurice and Lorraine were licensed Foster Parents to several children whom they shared their home, hearts and family with. Together, they owned and operated a used-furniture business in Harrisburg. Many of Maurice and Lorraine’s furniture customers became extended family, sharing coffee and meals with them in their home. Maurice and Lorraine always had a way of making sure everyone felt welcome.
Maurice loved the Lord with ALL of his heart, sharing his love for the Lord in his final days here on earth. Maurice also dearly loved his family and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with them. Maurice was known for his award-winning smile that he continually shared with his family until he was called home.
Throughout Maurice’s life, he was most comforted when Lorraine was right beside him. Maurice and Lorraine’s marriage was a wonderful example of true love.
Other survivors include: Six children; Robert Helmka (Kem) of Ashland, Missouri, Stephen Helmka (Robin) of Lake Ozark, Missouri, Maurice “Marty” Helmka III (Patty) of Hallsville, Missouri, Sharon McCallister (Alan) of Harrisburg, Missouri, Brian Helmka (Gwen) of Festus, Missouri and Roger Helmka (Clover) of Columbia, Missouri; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com