Maynard McKinney (Knobby) Hulett died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at University Hospital. He was born at Noyes Hospital in Columbia on Sept. 20, 1934, to William Roger and Marjorie (Hoover) Hulett.
He married Joycelin Louise Brown on Sept. 8, 1961, and they divorced in 1989. They had one child, Sheri Lynn (Hulett) Hines. He spent many happy years with his dear friend, Phyllis Jennings Ward.
He attended Grant Elementary and Jefferson Junior High schools and graduated from Hickman High School. He served in the Missouri National Guard, achieving the rank of master sergeant.
Knobby was a man of many and varied interests. He was a gifted machinist, inventor and musician with a lifelong interest in history.
He started his business, Knobby’s Repair and Machine Shop, in Columbia during his early 20s and operated in rural Millersburg until his health failed in the early 1980s. If you wanted something fixed you took it to him. When a part couldn’t be found, he made the part himself.
He used his talents to retrofit vehicles, often at no charge, enabling the disabled to drive before there were businesses dedicated to this. His machine shop took on many unusual jobs, including manufacturing parts for nuclear power plants during the 1970’s.
He had many inventions, one of which was patented. Knobby heated the shop with an old-fashioned, pot-bellied stove that warmed the hands of everyone from childhood friends to federal judges and newspaper publishers when they visited during the winter.
They recalled the warmth of the stove and the lively conversations had by it. Pepsi Cola delivered weekly to his shop, and many friends stopped by during warmer weather for an ice-cold Pepsi out of a 1920s vintage refrigerator.
In his youth, he raced sprint cars around the Midwest and beyond. If you wanted a race car to go faster, you consulted with Knobby.
It was a go-cart racing accident at the Iowa State Fair that left him with plates and screws in a leg. An Iowa hospital wanted to amputate the leg, and he said no. Take him to Columbia to Dr. McElroy.
His friends put him in the back of a station wagon and brought him to Columbia where the leg was indeed saved by Dr. McElroy, who predicted he would always walk with a cane. He recovered and not only walked unaided, but one would never have known.
Knobby was a member and former board member of the Missouri River Valley Steam Engine Association. He owned and operated a miniature steam tractor and allowed his young daughter to drive it in parades under his supervision. He was instrumental in restoring a small-gauge train for families and children to enjoy, which still exists on the association grounds.
He enjoyed boating on the Missouri River much of his life. He took pride that his great-grandfather Hulett owned steamboats that navigated the same river. He had a fishing business with a friend on the Missouri River for years. He took his family and friends on boat rides and to picnics and parties on its sandbars.
Music was a big part of Knobby’s life. He had a lifelong love of music, playing tuba in the Hickman High School band and later in a Dixieland band called the Third Street Five.
He wrote music and was proud that one of his songs was recorded by a local band. He sang karaoke all around town in his later years and had a following, even taking requests. Weekends found him and his dear friend Phyllis enjoying live music in local venues.
He is survived by a daughter, Sheri (Robert) Hines, granddaughter Caroline Hines and dear friend Phyllis Ward. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathryn (Hulett) Burlison; brother, William (Skip) Hulett; and niece, Susan Burlison.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at Columbia Cemetery at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 observing COVID-19 restrictions.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Columbia , 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.