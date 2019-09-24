Mei Chun "Mimi" Mui, 103, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Parkside Manor in Columbia, Missouri.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home from 2 to 3 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia, Missouri.
Mei was born on Jan. 14, 1916 in Canton, China the daughter of Choung Dai Mui and Feng Ping Chou who preceded her in death. She was married in China to Leung Chi Boon who preceded her in death in 1994. Mimi enjoyed sewing, knitting, exercising and watching TV.
Survivors include: one daughter, Pui Sum (Kwok) of Columbia, Missouri; two grandchildren, Asa Sum (Dan Ru) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Ada Sum of Champaign, Illinois and one great-granddaughter, Milla Sum. She was also preceded in death by one brother.
