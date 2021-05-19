Melba was born in Carrollton, MO. July 22, 1933, the daughter of Willam Hoddle and Lovie Casner Hoddle. She married Richard “Dick” Hittner November 29, 1952 in Carrollton. Melba and Dick moved to Boonville MO. in 1954 where she worked with Dick in the Hittner Furniture business, the A&W Drive Inn and Merle Norman Cosmetics. Melba began work at Dillards in 1988 and retired 20 years later. After Dick passed, Melba resided in McAllen TX. 5 years before returning to the mid-Missouri area. Melba was an avid bridge player and enjoyed thousands of games over the years with her family and many friends. Melba was an active member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church when she lived in Boonville.
Mrs. Hittner was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother. She is survived by her children, Mark Steven Hittner (Rebecca) of Kansas City, MO, and Paula Jane Callis (Steve) of Columbia, MO. siblings, Jane Ross and James Willam Hoddle of Carrollton MO. Grandchildren, Jason McRoberts, Grant Hittner of Kansas City MO, Lincoln Hittner of Oceanside CA, Maddie Callis of Brooklyn, NY and several great and great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend 10:30am mass at SS Peter and Paul in Boonville on Sunday June 27th. A prayer service will be held after mass with a reception following.
Memorials can be directed to the SS Peter and Paul Catholic School endowment fund, or the community library of your choice to memorialize Melba’s enjoyment and support of the local library wherever she lived. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com