Melody Sue Garnett Parry passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Melody was born to Rodney Garnett and Mary Maxine Niederhelman Garnett on March 18, 1964. Melody was united in marriage on September 26, 1992 to Fred J. Parry. Fred and Melody had two sons, Cameron Maxwell “Max” Parry and Nicholas “Nick” Alexander Parry.

A Celebration of Life and Homecoming Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 10 at Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 South Ninth Street, Columbia, Mo. Visitation will begin at 12 noon.