Melva (Mel) Sjordal, resident of Columbia, Missouri, passed from our midst on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Bob who predeceased her in December, missing out on their 75th wedding anniversary by just nine weeks.
Born on October 9, 1926 to Cecelia and Henry Severson in Staples, Minnesota. She was a member of the Staples High School class of 1944, graduating with her sweetheart Bob Sjordal. They married in 1947 after Bob returned from military service in World War II.
Mel and Bob had three children – Bob, Sally and Bonnie – and lived in a variety of cities from Fargo, North Dakota to Convent Station, New Jersey, owing to Bob’s many job transfers during his career with AT&T. They made lifelong friends everywhere they lived.
While the children were growing up, Mel was a creative, active homemaker and dedicated supporter of their pursuits, from schoolwork and sports to music and theatre. Mel arranged for the family to enjoy old-fashioned activities like pulling taffy, making ice cream, ice skating, swimming, vacationing at numerous Minnesota lakes, backyard barbecues and playing badminton.
During these years, Mel also worked periodically as an executive secretary, and when the kids went off to college, she began a 15-year career at Exxon Enterprises in New Jersey. Retiring to the Phoenix, Arizona area where they lived for two decades, Mel and Bob made more friends, entertained, played golf and bridge, bowled and enjoyed travel in Europe. While in Arizona, Mel volunteered at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale and served as a hospice respite aide as well.
A woman of many talents, Mel dazzled people with her home decorating skills. Staying up on trends, she knew how to keep things interesting, while incorporating the classic. With apparent ease, she beautifully realized her vision with eclectic style and a bit of whimsy.
Mel will be remembered for her love of family, Bible study, PEO and fashion. With class and style, Mel was always beautifully arrayed with coordinated outfits, jewelry, hair, makeup, mani, pedi – the works. What other 90-something woman can put on her granddaughter’s Louboutin stilettos and pose for a spontaneous high-glam snapshot?
A wonderful listener, Mel made time for long conversations with her daughters, son and numerous friends, and in recent years, she considered “wine-time Mondays” with daughter and granddaughter a weekly highlight. Mel remained a big sports enthusiast, following PGA golf, major league football as well as the Mizzou Tigers. An example for family and friends, she trusted in the Lord, thanking Him for every new day (Psalm 118:24). She gave every endeavor her very best effort.
Mel leaves behind her son Bob Sjordal of Two Rivers, Alaska, daughter Sally Auguston (Bob) of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and daughter Bonnie Adkins (Mike) of Columbia, Missouri. In addition, “GMel” will be missed by 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family is planning to gather this summer to celebrate the lives of Mel and Bob.